Ad
euobserver
Dombrovskis - "Room for improvement" in euro governance rules. (Photo: EPP)

EU to set out growth pact flexibility in new year

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The European Commission will present guidelines in early 2015 explaining how much flexibility governments will be allowed to increase investment and still keep within the EU’s rules on government debt and deficit levels, the bloc’s eurozone commissioner told MEPs on Tuesday (16 December).

Addressing the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eurozone commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said that the Commission would present a paper in early 2015 “on the appropriate use of flexibility within the...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

France, Italy, Belgium to get extra three months on deficit and debt
Eurogroup puts pressure on France to deliver on deficit
Dombrovskis - "Room for improvement" in euro governance rules. (Photo: EPP)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections