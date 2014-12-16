EU to set out growth pact flexibility in new year

The European Commission will present guidelines in early 2015 explaining how much flexibility governments will be allowed to increase investment and still keep within the EU’s rules on government debt and deficit levels, the bloc’s eurozone commissioner told MEPs on Tuesday (16 December).

Addressing the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eurozone commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said that the Commission would present a paper in early 2015 “on the appropriate use of flexibility within the...