euobserver
Cars, buses and trucks sold in the EU will soon have to be fitted with daytime lights (Photo: European Community, 2006)

EU cars to use daytime headlights from 2011

Green Economy
by Elitsa Vucheva,

All cars in the EU will have to be equipped with headlights and rear-end lighting that shine in the daytime as of 7 February 2011, the European Commission said on Wednesday (24 September).

Trucks and buses will have to follow suit 18 months later, by August 2012.

The commission says its decision is based on the observation that "in countries which have already made daytime running lights (DRL) obligatory, the experience in the field of road safety is very positive."

Daytime ...

