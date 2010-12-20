EU, US seek regulatory convergence on future technology

The US and EU are hoping to construct an 800-million-citizen-strong market with converging regulatory regimes whose standards will set the benchmark for product rules the world over.

At a meeting of joint EU-US Transatlantic Economic Council (Tec) on Friday (17 December) described as "fantastic" by American officials, the two sides backed a plan to try to seek common recognition for each others' standards in new areas of product development, from nanotechnology to electric cars.

T...