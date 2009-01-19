Ad
Eurozone ministers will meet on Monday evening in Brussels (Photo: European Commission)

Brussels predicts 2% EU slowdown in 2009

by Andrew Willis,

The European Commission is expected to predict a slowdown in economic growth for the EU in an interim report to be published later today (19 January).

In November, the commission forecast 2009 growth for the EU of 0.2 percent but the latest interim report predicts a slowdown of 2 percent in 2009, according to Germany's Die Welt newspaper.

The report comes as finance ministers from the 16-nation eurozone meet this evening to discuss measures to deal with the current turmoil in the...

