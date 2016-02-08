Ad
euobserver
Luxembourg was at the centre of a major corporate evasion tax scheme known as LuxLeaks (Photo: Jimmy Reu)

EU may impose full tax transparency on US firms

Green Economy
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission is working on forcing big companies to publicly disclose their taxes and earnings in a move to curb tax avoidance.

While the move is likely to be welcomed by some, the EU executive still refuses to budge on allowing MEPs full access to tax sins committed by member states in the past.

A commission spokesperson told reporters in Brussels on Monday (8 February) it was studying the idea to make US multinationals like Amazon and Google reveal their earnings and...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Commission unveils anti-tax avoidance package
MEP takes EU to court on tax transparency
Luxembourg was at the centre of a major corporate evasion tax scheme known as LuxLeaks (Photo: Jimmy Reu)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections