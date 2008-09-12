EU finance ministers to tackle recession threat

As the euro declines to a one-year low against the dollar, EU finance ministers are set to meet in Nice to discuss what measures can be taken to avoid a European recession. Meanwhile, the EU internal market commissioner has warned Europe is not ready for a cross-border US-style banking collapse.

On Thursday (11 September) the euro dropped to its lowest level in 12 months to 1.3893 dollars amid fears that Europe is sliding towards a technical recession, defined as two consecutive quarter...