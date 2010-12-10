Ad
euobserver
Patents in the EU are overly expensive (Photo: Notat)

Eleven states to move on single EU patent

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

France, Germany, the UK and eight other countries will go ahead and implement a single EU patent aimed at lowering costs across the bloc to protect inventions, after talks with Italy and Spain over translation rights foundered.

Hailing it as "the cherry on top of the Belgian EU presidency cake," Vincent Van Quickenborne, Belgian acting minister for entrepreneurship and simplification said the move was "an important step for EU integration."

Not integrated in the deal, however, are...

euobserver

