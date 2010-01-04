Ad
euobserver
Iceland's capital, Reykjavik (Photo: Johannes Jansson/norden.org)

Icelanders petition against Icesave payback

by Andrew Willis,

Almost a quarter of Iceland's voters have signed a petition against paying back money lost by foreigners as a result of the collapse of one of the island's main banks in 2008, casting fresh doubt over the country's bid to join the EU.

Last week saw Iceland's parliament narrowly pass a new bill to pay back €3.8 billion to the UK and Netherlands, but the country's President, Olafur Ragnar Grimsson, refused to sign the legislation shortly before receiving the petition on Saturday (2 Janua...

