Member states strike deal on 'green' toll for lorries

European transport ministers have reached an agreement on a new set of rules that will enable member states to charge heavy lorries an additional "green" tariff according to the air and noise pollution they create.

Discussions on the so-called "polluter pays" system have been rumbling on for the past two years, with road haulage groups strongly opposed to the measure.

"These new rules send the right signals to operators," said EU transport commissioner Siim Kallas in a state...