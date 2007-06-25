Ad
euobserver
Nicolas Sarkozy is in favour of a European industry policy (Photo: EUobserver)

Sarkozy claims 'competition' victory at summit

Green Economy
by Honor Mahony,

French president Nicolas Sarkozy has claimed that changes to the bloc's forthcoming treaty that he pushed through are going to have significant implications for the EU's free market policy.

Speaking at an air show in Le Bourget over the weekend, the French president said it meant the "end of competition as an ideology and a dogma" in Europe.

He was referring to fact that EU leaders agreed to his demand that the new Reform Treaty should not have "free and undistorted" competition a...

