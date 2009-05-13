Ad
China has secured 2.8 million hectares in the Democratic Republic of Congo for oil palm (Photo: United Nations/Marie Frechon)

European biofuels firms scramble for 'idle' lands in poor countries

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Massive tracts of land in Africa, Russia and Ukraine are being bought up or leased by richer countries to ensure access to food and for production of biofuels - a development that could result in unrest as locals begin to lose access over their territory.

An area roughly the same size as the amount of farmland in Germany is in play and at a cost of tens of billions of euros.

This phenomenon, a product of the twin food and fuel crises of last year, is threatening local communities...

Green Economy
