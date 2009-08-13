Industrial output figures cast doubt on EU recovery

Europe's industrial production fell in June after a mild improvement in May, making economists wonder if the long-awaited recovery is actually that close.

The clearest drop has been recorded in the 16 states of the euro area. Back in May, factory output rose by 0.6 percent while in June it fell by 0.6 percent, according to estimates by the EU's statistical office Eurostat published on Wednesday (12 August).

In the 27-strong bloc as a whole, production remained steady in May and f...