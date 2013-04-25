EU should press ahead on bank resolution, ECB man says

The EU should move ahead with rules to wind up failing banks and set up a bank-funded resolution fund, European Central Bank (ECB) vice-president Vitor Constancio has said.

In a hearing with MEPs in the Parliament's economic affairs committee on Wednesday (24 April), Constancio noted that a single resolution mechanism to wind up banks is "a necessary complement" to having a single banking supervisor.

MEPs are expected to open negotiations with governments on the bank recovery and ...