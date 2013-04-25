Ad
euobserver
The ECB is open to a further interest rate cut (Photo: Valentina Pop)

EU should press ahead on bank resolution, ECB man says

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The EU should move ahead with rules to wind up failing banks and set up a bank-funded resolution fund, European Central Bank (ECB) vice-president Vitor Constancio has said.

In a hearing with MEPs in the Parliament's economic affairs committee on Wednesday (24 April), Constancio noted that a single resolution mechanism to wind up banks is "a necessary complement" to having a single banking supervisor.

MEPs are expected to open negotiations with governments on the bank recovery and ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

ECB turns €1bn profit despite rising HQ costs
MEPs demand ECB transparency in bank union talks
The ECB is open to a further interest rate cut (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections