EU should press ahead on bank resolution, ECB man says

The EU should move ahead with rules to wind up failing banks and set up a bank-funded resolution fund, European Central Bank (ECB) vice-president Vitor Constancio has said.
In a hearing with MEPs in the Parliament's economic affairs committee on Wednesday (24 April), Constancio noted that a single resolution mechanism to wind up banks is "a necessary complement" to having a single banking supervisor.
MEPs are expected to open negotiations with governments on the bank recovery and ...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
