Spanish commissioner lashes out at core eurozone states

Spain’s European commissioner has lashed out at core eurozone states in the wake of suggestions from the Netherlands and Germany that heavily indebted members of the single currency could be booted out of the club.

"There are member states, in particularly some of the most powerful - Germany, Netherlands, Finland, Austria - who feel that they don't have this kind of problem," said Joaquin Almunia, the EU executive’s competition commissioner.

These wealthier states feel that "they...