Burkina Faso dump: scavenged electronic items often contain harmful substances (Photo: Marco Bellucci)

Electronic gadgets: less EU dumping in Africa

Green Economy
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Parliament on Thursday (20 January) said the EU should toughen-up a new law aimed at reducing the mountains of discarded electronic gadgets from Europe that end up in landfills and dumps in developing countries.

The sector is currently governed by legislation dating back to 2003. The European Commission had proposed to set new mandatory collection targets equal to 65 percent of the average weight of electrical and electronic equipment placed on the market in each member st...

Green Economy

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Burkina Faso dump: scavenged electronic items often contain harmful substances (Photo: Marco Bellucci)

Green Economy

