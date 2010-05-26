Ad
Italy has Europe's highest debt level (Photo: Alessandro Marotta)

Euro budget slashing extends to Italy

by Andrew Willis,

The Italian government has approved a package of tough spending cuts worth €24 billion to be implemented from 2011 to 2012.

Tuesday evening's (25 May) cabinet decision makes Rome the latest administration inside the 16-member eurozone to move decisively to bring down its budgetary deficit.

Concerns over rising European deficit and debt levels have led investors to sell eurozone sovereign bonds, resulting in a 14 percent decrease in the value of the single currency this year.

