euobserver
A referendum in Germany could happen soon, Wolfgang Schauble said (Photo: Valentina Pop)

National deal paves way for German ratification of fiscal treaty

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Chancellor Angela Merkel has gained the support of German federal states for ratifying the fiscal treaty and the eurozone's permanent bail-out fund in return for joint debt issuance at national level.

The German federal government on Sunday (24 June) agreed to issue joint debt papers with the 'Laender' from 2013 onwards, to help the more indebted ones meet fiscal targets enshrined in the new EU rules, a press statement from Merkel's office says.

The compromise reached in Berlin is...

