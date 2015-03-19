EU leaders agree 'Energy Union' blueprint

EU leaders clinched a deal on Thursday (19 March) on measures aimed at reducing dependence on Russian gas and building a so-called Energy Union.
According to summit conclusions, they agreed to “accelerating infrastructure projects, including interconnections in particular to peripheral regions, for electricity and gas to ensure energy security and a well-functioning internal energy market”.
They also said they will be “fully implementing and rigorously enforcing existing energy le...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here