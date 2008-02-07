Ad
euobserver
Companies say they are afraid of making the necessary infrastructure improvements and investing in new plants because of regulatory uncertainty (Photo: European Commission)

Energy industry warns EU climate plans reduce Europe's energy security

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips,

The European Commission's climate strategy is increasing Europe's energy vulnerability, with emissions restrictions leading to power companies scrapping plans to build plants, according to the world's major energy companies.

"A lot of investment projects have been cancelled in the last couple of months," said Johannes Teyssen, the vice-chairman of the World Energy Council, counting off four coal-fired power plant projects in Germany that had been cancelled in recent weeks.

Mr Teys...

Green Economy
euobserver

