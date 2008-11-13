Putin questions Baltic pipeline, as oil and gas prices drop

Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin has questioned the construction of the Nord Stream pipeline for the first time since the signing of the agreement with Germany to establish the gas delivery network, as gas is set to become cheaper along with the drop in oil prices.
Two days ahead of the EU-Russia summit, Mr Putin said he would scrap a planned pipeline that would carry Gazprom gas under the Baltic Sea to Germany if Europe didn't show enough commitment. His remarks suggest the pipeli...
