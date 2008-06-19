Budapest to house EU techonology institute

Hungary's capital, Budapest, has been selected to house the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), the union's flagship project to boost innovation, research and higher education.

On Wednesday (18 June), ministers in charge of competitiveness met in Brussels to put an end to the wrangling over the institute's seat. Last month, they failed to agree due to a Polish veto on the matter.

Slovene education minister Mojca Kucler - who was responsible for steering the do...