Ad
euobserver
Securitisation of contractual debts is at the same level of the early 2000s, which the commission says is not high enough (Photo: Bankenverband - Bundesverband deutscher Banken)

Analysis

Plan to 'revitalise' complex financial products lacks clear target

Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Union is trying to “revitalise” a market for controversial financial products, but one of the goals appears to already have been achieved without the EU's help.

Securitisation is the packaging of loans, mortgages, or other contractual debts into securities that can then be sold on the market, together with the risk attached to those debts.

It had an instrumental role in the financial crisis of 2008, but the European Commission says giving the securitisation market a ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyAnalysis

Related articles

MEPs wary of small print in EU securitisation bill
Hill: Capital Markets Union will not swing UK referendum
EU public lacks voice on banking laws
MEPs back plan to 'revitalise' complex financial products
Securitisation of contractual debts is at the same level of the early 2000s, which the commission says is not high enough (Photo: Bankenverband - Bundesverband deutscher Banken)

Tags

Green EconomyAnalysis
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections