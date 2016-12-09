Ad
Rutte wants to walk away with a "legally binding" text (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Dutch need deal on Ukraine at summit, Rutte threatens

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte has reminded fellow EU leaders via a newspaper interview that they need to find a deal on the EU-Ukraine trade and political agreement next week, or the Dutch will not ratify it.

Rutte told the Financial Times he needed to come home from the EU summit in Brussels with a “legally binding” declaration in his pocket, that says the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement will not automatic...

