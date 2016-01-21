Ad
euobserver
Restoration of dry-stone walls were among the most funded projects (Photo: Paul Stephenson)

EU farm projects unreasonably costly, auditors say

Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

European farmers have too easily received public aid money for environmental projects, which could have had a higher value for money, the European Union's Court of Auditors said in a report published on Thursday (21 January).

The court said the scheme “has contributed to the achievement of environmental objectives linked to the sustainable use of agricultural land, but in a way that was not cost-effective”.

The report assessed so-called non-productive investments (NPIs), which is ...

