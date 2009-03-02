Ad
euobserver
The commission failed to get GMO corn bans in Hungary and Austria lifted (Photo: European Commission)

Commission fails in third attempt to lift Austrian GMO ban

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

European environment ministers on Wednesday (2 March) once again rejected the European Commission's efforts to have national bans on the cultivation of genetically modified corn in Austria and Hungary lifted.

It is the third time the commission has attempted to get ministers to tell Vienna to lift its ban on the growing of ‘MON 810' maize - produced by US-based Monsanto, and ‘T25' maize - produced by Germany's Bayer, and the second time the EU executive has tried to get Budapest's ban o...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
The commission failed to get GMO corn bans in Hungary and Austria lifted (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections