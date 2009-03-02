Commission fails in third attempt to lift Austrian GMO ban

European environment ministers on Wednesday (2 March) once again rejected the European Commission's efforts to have national bans on the cultivation of genetically modified corn in Austria and Hungary lifted.

It is the third time the commission has attempted to get ministers to tell Vienna to lift its ban on the growing of ‘MON 810' maize - produced by US-based Monsanto, and ‘T25' maize - produced by Germany's Bayer, and the second time the EU executive has tried to get Budapest's ban o...