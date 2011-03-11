EU goes ahead on joint patent, without Spain and Italy

A large majority of EU member states have given the formal go-ahead for a single European patent to be established, despite strong opposition from Spain and Italy.
The decision by competitiveness ministers in Brussels on Thursday (10 March) means the European Commission can now come forward with detailed proposals in the coming weeks, potentially bringing an end the region's fragmented and costly system of protecting intellectual property.
Spain and Italy have opted out of the E...
