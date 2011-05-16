Ad
euobserver
Dominque Strauss-Kahn (l) talks to European Central bank chief Trichet at a previous meeting in Brussels (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Arrest of IMF chief to complicate EU bailout talks

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The arrest on sexual assault charges of International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn, a supporter of eurozone bailouts, is set to complicate Greece's bid to extend its EU-IMF loan as euro finance ministers gather in Brussels on Monday (16 May).

The euro fell half a cent on the Asian markets on Monday morning amid confusion over what will happen to the Greek bailout following the sensational arrest of the French centre-left politician.

Tipped to become French Pres...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Dominque Strauss-Kahn (l) talks to European Central bank chief Trichet at a previous meeting in Brussels (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections