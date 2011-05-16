Arrest of IMF chief to complicate EU bailout talks

The arrest on sexual assault charges of International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn, a supporter of eurozone bailouts, is set to complicate Greece's bid to extend its EU-IMF loan as euro finance ministers gather in Brussels on Monday (16 May).

The euro fell half a cent on the Asian markets on Monday morning amid confusion over what will happen to the Greek bailout following the sensational arrest of the French centre-left politician.

Tipped to become French Pres...