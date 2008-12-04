ECB announces record rate cut

The European Central Bank on Thursday (4 December) cut the cost of borrowing in the 15-strong euro area by a record 75 basis points to 2.50 percent, with the institution's president, Jean-Claude Trichet, saying the eurozone's economy is expected to shrink next year, following a global trend.

The cut is "obviously an important one, but it was what we had to do," Mr Trichet said at a press conference in Brussels.

"We considered that it was again appropriate taking into account a fur...