euobserver
"Global and euro-area demand are likely to be dampened for a protracted period of time," said Mr Trichet. (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

ECB announces record rate cut

Green Economy
by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

The European Central Bank on Thursday (4 December) cut the cost of borrowing in the 15-strong euro area by a record 75 basis points to 2.50 percent, with the institution's president, Jean-Claude Trichet, saying the eurozone's economy is expected to shrink next year, following a global trend.

The cut is "obviously an important one, but it was what we had to do," Mr Trichet said at a press conference in Brussels.

"We considered that it was again appropriate taking into account a fur...

Green Economy
InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

