Subsidised coal mines to be closed in 2014

The European Commission on Tuesday (20 March) said loss-making mines in the EU must be closed down by autumn 2014.

Rules coming into force in January will only allow state subsidies to be given to hard-coal (anthracite) mines if closure plans are in place. The closure plans will have to ensure that the mines are shut down by 15 October, 2014, at the latest.

"Companies need to be viable without subsidies. This is a question of fairness vis à vis competitors that operate without sta...