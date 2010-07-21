Ad
euobserver
Coal subsidies in the EU should end in 2014, says Brussels (Photo: Wikipedia)

Subsidised coal mines to be closed in 2014

Green Economy
by Matej Hruska, Brussels,

The European Commission on Tuesday (20 March) said loss-making mines in the EU must be closed down by autumn 2014.

Rules coming into force in January will only allow state subsidies to be given to hard-coal (anthracite) mines if closure plans are in place. The closure plans will have to ensure that the mines are shut down by 15 October, 2014, at the latest.

"Companies need to be viable without subsidies. This is a question of fairness vis à vis competitors that operate without sta...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Coal subsidies in the EU should end in 2014, says Brussels (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections