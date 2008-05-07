Ad
The GMO potato contains a gene that confers resistance to certain antibiotics (Photo: Wikipedia)

Brussels delays decision on GMO crops

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The European Commission has pushed back a decision on whether to permit three genetically modified crops, saying that additional scientific analysis on their effects on the environment and human health was needed before they could be approved.

One of the crops is a potato that produces extra starch – suitable for industrial uses and animal feed - and contains a gene that confers resistance to certain antibiotics, and the other two are maize varieties engineered to produce their own pes...

