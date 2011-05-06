Ad
The commission is 'not aware' of any secret meeting in Luxembourg (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Brussels: ‘No comment' on Greek eurozone exit meeting

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The European Commission has said it its ‘not aware' of any secret emergency meeting in Luxembourg on Friday evening to discuss the exit of Greece from the eurozone, as German newsweekly Der Spiegel's online edition has reported.

"We are not aware of such a meeting," commission spokesman Mark Gray told EUobserver.

"We have absolutely no idea of what this is about. I have no comment. I don't know where they are getting this from," added the head of the commission's spokesperson's se...

