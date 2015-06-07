Ad
Juncker - the commission president is seen as sympathetic towards Greece's situation (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Juncker rebukes Tsipras on parliament speech

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker Sunday (7 June) publicly rebuked Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras, accusing him of not presenting the whole truth during a key parliamentary address on Friday and of foot-dragging on a promised reform plan.

Speaking in Bavaria ahead of a G7 meeting, Juncker hit back at Tsipras' speech before MPs in Athens saying that a proposal presented in Brussels last Wednesday by Greece's creditors was a take-or-it-leave-it deal to release €7.2bn ...

