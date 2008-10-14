Ad
Brussels tables bank crisis rules to avoid 'chaos'

by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

As EU governments put aside hundreds of billions of euros in rescue plans to shore up their financial sector, the European Commission has tabled fresh guidelines so that the union's economy does not "descend into chaos."

According to the rulebook published on Monday (13 October), the commission recognises that member states may consider it necessary to adopt appropriate measures to safeguard the stability of the financial system.

But such measures, it says, may not result in unne...

Competition rules are needed even in time of crisis, the commission says (Photo: European Community)

