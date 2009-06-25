ECB lends €442bn in record auction

The European Central Bank (ECB) will pump a further €442 billion into money markets after a record auction on Wednesday (24 June), in which eurozone banks snapped up one-year loans amid expectations borrowing costs may rise in future.

The ECB move to lend billions of euros across the 16-country currency area is designed to unblock bank lending, improve private sector access to credit and revive the area's ailing economy.

Banks provide roughly three quarters of company financing ...