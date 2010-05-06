Ad
euobserver
Helmut Kohl and his former protegee Angela Merkel in 2005 (Photo: CDU)

'Euro-father' Kohl defends Greek bail-out

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Germany's former chancellor and re-unification figurehead, Helmut Kohl, has defended the euro as a "guarantee for peace" and said he has "no understanding"for those against the Greek bailout, a reference to his former protegee Angela Merkel and her reluctance to come to Athens' aid.

Nicknamed the ‘father of the euro' for his pro-European policies at the end of the Cold War, Helmut Kohl said the common currency is a "guarantee for peace" on a continent that witnessed so many wars in the ...

