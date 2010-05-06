'Euro-father' Kohl defends Greek bail-out

Germany's former chancellor and re-unification figurehead, Helmut Kohl, has defended the euro as a "guarantee for peace" and said he has "no understanding"for those against the Greek bailout, a reference to his former protegee Angela Merkel and her reluctance to come to Athens' aid.

