Gazprom chief warns EU on higher gas prices

Gazprom chief Alexi Miller warned on Monday (13 April) that the EU'S planned energy union will result in higher prices.

Miller, who was speaking at a conference in Berlin, also said Russia will stop supplying gas to Europe through Ukraine in 2019 and will divert the flow to the planned Turkish Stream pipeline.

"If the European Commission will insist on equal prices, then of course, as you understand, a base price is not the lowest price. It will be the highest price," said Miller....