MEPs summon UK's Hill to second hearing

MEPs have summoned the UK’s European Commission nominee, Jonathan Hill, to a second hearing amid concerns on Banking Union and Eurobonds.
Hill impressed deputies with his personal commitment to the EU post during the three-hour discussion on Wednesday (1 October), but some MEPs complained that he said nothing substantial on policy.
The parliament’s political groups, after two more hours of internal talks, decided to call him in again for what is being called an “exchange of views”...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
