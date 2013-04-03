Ad
euobserver
The bridge between Kosovo proper and Serb-run Mitrovica is a symbol of de facto partition (Photo: morbin)

Germany warns Serbia on EU accession prospects

by Andrew Rettman and Valentina Pop, BRUSSELS and BERLIN,

Germany has warned Serbia that its EU accession prospects hang on a result in the ongoing negotiations on Kosovo.

A German government spokesman told EUobserver in Berlin on Wednesday (3 April): "We regret that the talks between Serbia and Kosovo … have so far remained without an agreement."

He added: "It is important for both sides to maintain the dialogue. A result would be useful for both sides, also in view of the next steps in Serbia's EU rapprochement."

He spoke follow...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

The bridge between Kosovo proper and Serb-run Mitrovica is a symbol of de facto partition (Photo: morbin)

euobserver

