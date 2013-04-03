Germany warns Serbia on EU accession prospects

Germany has warned Serbia that its EU accession prospects hang on a result in the ongoing negotiations on Kosovo.

A German government spokesman told EUobserver in Berlin on Wednesday (3 April): "We regret that the talks between Serbia and Kosovo … have so far remained without an agreement."

He added: "It is important for both sides to maintain the dialogue. A result would be useful for both sides, also in view of the next steps in Serbia's EU rapprochement."

He spoke follow...