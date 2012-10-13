Ad
euobserver
ECB: the banking union will dominate next week's EU summit (Photo: Valentina Pop)

This WEEK: bank union to dominate EU summit

Agenda
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

EU leaders will descend on Brussels on Thursday (19 October) for a summit expected to be dominated by talks on the proposed EU banking union, as well as the growth and jobs pact agreed at the June summit.

In September, EU commission President Jose Manuel Barroso unveiled ambitious plans to establish the Frankfurt-based European Central Bank (ECB) as the single supervisor for the eurozone banking sector. The move was hailed by the markets as a sign that leaders were ready to break the l...

