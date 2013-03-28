Ad
euobserver
'The handling of the situation has shaken the trust of Cypriot citizens in the European trajectory of the country' (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Cyprus bailout: a punishment not a solution

Opinion
by Nikos Chrysoloras, Brussels,

It is now official: Cyprus will pay a heavy toll for turning its economy into an offshore financial haven, and allowing its banking sector to hyper-inflate.

But if the purpose of the dramatic Eurogroup all-nighters was to solve the problem, instead of punishing the island and making an example of it, then we can hardly speak of a success.

Despite the fact the agreement in the Eurogroup of 25 March prevented an immediate and disorderly bankruptcy, there is no doubt that the coming...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Related articles

Success of Cyprus deal depends on 'social consensus'
Euro chief spooks markets with Cyprus comments
EU audit on Cyprus money laundering - whitewash in the making?
Cyprus becomes first ever euro-country to impose cash controls
'The handling of the situation has shaken the trust of Cypriot citizens in the European trajectory of the country' (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

Opinion
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections