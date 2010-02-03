Ad
euobserver
Phishing scams affect lots of online financial transactions, and now they have descended upon the ETS (Photo: printing.com)

Cyber-scam artists disrupt emissions trading across EU

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Emissions trading registries in a number of EU countries were shut down on Tuesday (2 February) as a result of a phishing scam tricking traders into giving away their emissions allowances.

Although emissions trading was still able to continue via the European Emissions Exchange, registries in nine member states - Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Hungary, Italy, Greece, Romania and Bulgaria Germany - closed to prevent any further losses, according to reports in the German press. Other national r...

