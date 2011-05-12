It's time for countries to restructure their debts

If an ordinary person found themselves in a position of unmanageable debt - something which we all try to avoid - they could have a new chance.

Following the usual restrictions that are placed on you, you are free to start to build your economic profile again. And the sooner you can end the misery and get on with your life, the better.

A similar rule should apply to EU member States. That is why we want to see a change of thinking, a reconsideration of European policy away from wh...