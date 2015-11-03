Corporate tax dodging still rampant in EU

A number of member states are failing to tackle corporate tax avoidance despite media revelations and EU and national-level moves to close loopholes.

“It’s clear that in the EU it is business as usual for multinational corporations who want to dodge the rules to lower their tax bills”, said Tove Ryding from the Brussels-based European Network on Debt and Development (Eurodad) in a statement on Tuesday (3 November).

The tax scandal erupted last November when the International Conso...