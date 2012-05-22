Ad
euobserver
Greek 10 euro-cent coin - soon to be a parallel currency? (Photo: Constantine Gerontis)

German bank tables plan for parallel Greek euro

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Germany's financial giant Deutsche Bank has floated the idea of a "geuro" - a parallel currency allowing Greece to devaluate while staying in the eurozone if an anti-bail-out government takes over in Athens.

If left-wing radicals win the 17 June elections in Greece and stick to their promise of scrapping the €130 billion bail-out and its austerity requirements, Greece could still stay in the eurozone without financial aid if it introduced a parallel currency, says a Deutsche Bank study ...

Tags

