Serbia gets political support for EU bid

Leaders from Germany, France, Italy and Austria have voiced their support for Serbia to become a future member of the EU, with member states due to discuss the issue at next week's summit.

Austria, France and Italy on Thursday (23 February) issued a joint statement in favour of granting Serbia candidate status, a significant step on the path towards joining the bloc.

The letter, sent to EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton, said the bloc should "honour ... promises made in Dec...