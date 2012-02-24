Serbia gets political support for EU bid

Leaders from Germany, France, Italy and Austria have voiced their support for Serbia to become a future member of the EU, with member states due to discuss the issue at next week's summit.
Austria, France and Italy on Thursday (23 February) issued a joint statement in favour of granting Serbia candidate status, a significant step on the path towards joining the bloc.
The letter, sent to EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton, said the bloc should "honour ... promises made in Dec...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
