The quid-pro-quo on bail-outs was a German demand (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Future EU bail-outs only for treaty signatories, new draft says

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The latest version of the treaty on EU fiscal discipline says countries cannot get bail-outs unless they sign and apply the pact. It also makes concessions to non-euro countries who want to take part in eurozone summits.

Giving in to a German demand on the issue, the text - seen by EUobserver - says: "Granting of assistance in the framework of new programmes under the European Stability Mechanism [ESM] will be conditional, as of 1 March 2013, on the ratification of this treaty by the co...

