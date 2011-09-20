Ad
euobserver
Lewandowski (r) and the Polish EU ambassador swap notes in Brussels (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Poland tests meaning of EU oath on neutrality

EU Political
Green Economy
by Andrew Rettman,

The Polish government has told voters that its man in Brussels, Janusz Lewandowski, will help it get more EU money, testing the meaning of the budget commissioner's oath of neutrality.

The ruling centre-right Civic Platform party sent out the message that Lewandowski is playing for team Poland rather than team European Commission in a short TV clip posted on its website last week.

Speaking in a wood-panelled room among fellow Civic...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Lewandowski rows back on climate remarks
Poland keen for EU to spend its way back to growth
EU budget skirmishes begin as eight countries attack Brussels' proposals
Lewandowski (r) and the Polish EU ambassador swap notes in Brussels (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections