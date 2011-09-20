Poland tests meaning of EU oath on neutrality

The Polish government has told voters that its man in Brussels, Janusz Lewandowski, will help it get more EU money, testing the meaning of the budget commissioner's oath of neutrality.
The ruling centre-right Civic Platform party sent out the message that Lewandowski is playing for team Poland rather than team European Commission in a short TV clip posted on its website last week.
Speaking in a wood-panelled room among fellow Civic...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
