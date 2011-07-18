German 'role model' prize withdrawn from Putin

Organisers of a German award for "role models for enlightenment, dedication and public good" on Saturday (16 July) decided to revoke the prize from Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, after a whirlwind of criticism from rights groups and European luminaries.

Citing "massive criticism in the media and the political world", the organisation Werkstatt Deutschland said it had to revoke its decision to grant Putin the Quadriga Award.

No awards will be given in 2011 and the panel sa...