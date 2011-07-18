Ad
euobserver
The nomination of the former KGB officer (c) angered human rights activists (Photo: premier.gov.ru)

German 'role model' prize withdrawn from Putin

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Organisers of a German award for "role models for enlightenment, dedication and public good" on Saturday (16 July) decided to revoke the prize from Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, after a whirlwind of criticism from rights groups and European luminaries.

Citing "massive criticism in the media and the political world", the organisation Werkstatt Deutschland said it had to revoke its decision to grant Putin the Quadriga Award.

No awards will be given in 2011 and the panel sa...

