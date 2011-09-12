Greece unveils fresh cuts as euro pessimism spreads

The Greek government has unveiled a fresh round of austerity measures amounting to €2 billion as pressure mounts on the country to deliver on its commitments to reduce its debt-load.

Finance minister Evangelos Venizelos on Sunday described the moves, which will involve a new two-year real estate tax and holding back a month’s pay from all elected officials, as a new “national effort.”

"We know that these measures are unbearable," Venezelos said, according to local reports.

