EU cannot trust Russia or Ukraine, Barroso says

The leaders of Russia and Ukraine are less trustworthy than some African countries, European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said on Tuesday (20 January), as Russian gas finally began to arrive in EU states after a 13-day freeze.

"I was very disappointed in these past few days by the way the leadership in those countries negotiates," the commission chief said, after making more than 30 personal telephone calls to Moscow and Kiev during the gas dispute.

"I've been involved...